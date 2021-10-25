SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $74.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.13.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
NYSE:SLG opened at $72.58 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
