SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $60,231,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in SLM by 3,661.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SLM by 801.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SLM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

