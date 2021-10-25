Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00014477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and $167,902.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.