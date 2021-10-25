Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 429,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492,834. Snap has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

