Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.