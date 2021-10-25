Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Snap has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

