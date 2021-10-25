SnowGem Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004228 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

