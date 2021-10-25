Sonendo, Inc. (SONX) to Raise $125 Million in IPO

Sonendo, Inc. (SONX) is planning to raise $125 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,800,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Sonendo, Inc. generated $30.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $45.3 million. Sonendo, Inc. has a market-cap of $420.5 million.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Sonendo, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. We have developed the GentleWave System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Our initial focus is on leveraging the GentleWave System, the first and only FDA-cleared system for root canal therapy, or RCT, that employs a sterilized, single-use procedure instrument, to transform RCT by addressing the limitations of conventional methods. The system utilizes our proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of RCT include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. We began scaling commercialization of our current technology in 2017 and are focused on establishing the GentleWave Procedure as the standard of care for RCT. As of June 30, 2021, we had an installed base of over 700 GentleWave Systems and have treated more than 600,000 patients. RCT is a treatment for late-stage tooth decay that aims to save the patient’s tooth instead of removing it. Conventional methods of RCT depend primarily on instruments to manually scrape and remove tooth structure and open canals inside the tooth in order to remove and irrigate infected tissue. We believe that conventional methods of RCT do not adequately clean and disinfect the entire root canal system, primarily due to the complexity and uniqueness of each root canal and the inability of current endodontic technologies to effectively reach the microscopic spaces within the tooth. “.

Sonendo, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has employees. The company is located at 26061 Merit Circle, Suite 102 Laguna Hills, CA 92653 and can be reached via phone at (949) 766-3636 or on the web at http://www.sonendo.com/.

