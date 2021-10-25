Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 464.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

