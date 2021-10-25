Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several research firms have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

