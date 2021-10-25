Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

