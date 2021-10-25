S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $463.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $463.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.42. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.