SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $40,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 142,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $87.84 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

