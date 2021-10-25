SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,498 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.36. 22,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,945. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.