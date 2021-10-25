Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STXB opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.