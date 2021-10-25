Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STXB opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

