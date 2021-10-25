Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $167.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

