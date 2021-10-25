Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $437.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average of $436.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

