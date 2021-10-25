Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $217,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

