Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,833,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 90.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.