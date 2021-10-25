Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $643.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

