Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

