Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $423.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $425.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

