Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $177.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,539,119. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

