Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,612,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,623 shares of company stock valued at $29,099,594 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

