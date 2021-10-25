Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.87. 358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $379,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.