SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.