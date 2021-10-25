SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. 1,060,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

