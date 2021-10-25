SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2,458.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 236,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.30 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

