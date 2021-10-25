Stacks (STX) Price Hits $2.21

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $75.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00068146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,635,274 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.