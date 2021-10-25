Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.18 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.