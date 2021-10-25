Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Stantec stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

