Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$75.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.69.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.80. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

