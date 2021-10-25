State Street Corp Acquires 26,433 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,358,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $316.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

