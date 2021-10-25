State Street Corp Acquires 66,806 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,252,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $335.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $338.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

