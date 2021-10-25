State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of Otis Worldwide worth $1,312,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

