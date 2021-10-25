State Street Corp Has $1.20 Billion Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,199,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

VRSK opened at $213.96 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $215.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.