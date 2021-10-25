State Street Corp Purchases 14,494 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,157,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

