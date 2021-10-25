State Street Corp Purchases 38,968 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.47% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,415,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

