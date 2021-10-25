Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 8.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.01. 42,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,032,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stem by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

