Stephens Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $141.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

