Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.