Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.25. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $127.24 and a 12 month high of $173.31.

