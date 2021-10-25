Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HYI opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.