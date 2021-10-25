Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

