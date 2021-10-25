Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,362,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,149,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $267.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

