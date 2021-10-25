Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,631 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 516,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,517.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

