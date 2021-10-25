Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,721 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

