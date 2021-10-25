Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

