Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 573,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

