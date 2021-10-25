Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,308 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 110,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $172.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

